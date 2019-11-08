Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

President Emmerson Mnangagwa this morning commissioned 76 Zupco buses at a colourful ceremony held at the City Hall parking lot in Bulawayo.

The President said most of the buses will service rural provinces of Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South and the remainder to service Bulawayo.

He said the Government decided to recapacitate Zupco to provide affordable transport to the people and protect them from unscrupulous players who were charging prohibitive fares.

More to follow…