Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMRE Property Investments (ZPI) says its US$13 million Sawanga Shopping Mall in Victoria Falls whose construction was completed recently, now has a tenants occupancy rate of more than 95 percent.

The mall was built on a 1 500-hectare piece of land, and now offers 24 shops, a car park, restaurants and office space among others. In an interview yesterday ZPI managing director, Mr Edson Muvingi said the mall started operating recently and was expected to be officially opened soon.

“The mall has attracted more tenants than we expected and the occupancy rate is more than 95 percent despite opening a few months ago,” he said.

The mall is one of ZPI's major projects that it targeted to operationalise this year. In its financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2019, Zimre said the mall had contributed significantly to rental income.