SPRINGBOK prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira shocked the rugby world when he announced his international retirement on Wednesday.

South Africa Rugby’s press release wasn’t clear whether Beast would still be playing for the Sharks, or abroad, stating only that the 34-year-old would be quitting Test rugby.

Many were left surprised by the timing of the announcement, considering Mtawarira put in a remarkable shift in the Rugby World Cup final against England last Saturday.

In addition, a tour of South Africa by the British & Irish Lions looms some 18 months away in mid-2021.

Factfile on Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira:

Born: August 1, 1985

Place of birth: Harare, Zimbabwe

Tests played: 117

Tests won: 74

Tests lost: 38

Tests drawn: 5

Tests started: 102

Tests as a substitute: 15

Test debut: vs Wales in Pretoria, June 14, 2008

Last Test: vs England in Yokohama, November 2, 2019

Test points: 10 (2 tries v Italy in Cape Town, June 21, 2008 and vs Fiji in Wellington, September 17, 2011)

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0

Interesting facts

– Mtawarira played against 15 different countries during his career, beating everyone at least once. He has 100 percent win records against Fiji, Namibia, Samoa and the USA. No surprise that his worst win percentage is against New Zealand (6/20).

– Mtawarira is the third most capped Springbok (117) of all time behind Victor Matfield (127) and Bryan Habana (124).

– With his 117 caps, Mtawarira is the joint 14th most capped international forward of all time and the fifth most capped prop ever.

List of titles and achievements

1 – Rugby World Cup

1 – Rugby Championship

1 – Tri-Nations

1 – British Lions tour

3 – Currie Cup

159 – Super Rugby caps

Go well, Beast. Thanks for the memories. – Sport24.co.za