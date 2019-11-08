Netone has this morning released new tariffs for its data bundles. The new tariffs have increased the minimum amount of money one has to spend to get on the internet with data bundles from $1 to $2 (for 11MB). Here are the new prices:
Daily data bundle
11MB – $2
20MB – $3
40MB – $5
100MB – $10
250MB – $20
600MB – $30
1200MB – $50
Weekly data bundle
25MB – $4
55MB – $5
150MB – $20
350MB – $40
700MB – $75
Monthly data bundle
275MB – $40
700MB – $100
1.2GB – $150
2.2GB – $250
4GB – $400
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Leave a Reply