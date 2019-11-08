Netone has this morning released new tariffs for its data bundles. The new tariffs have increased the minimum amount of money one has to spend to get on the internet with data bundles from $1 to $2 (for 11MB). Here are the new prices:

Daily data bundle

11MB – $2

20MB – $3

40MB – $5

100MB – $10

250MB – $20

600MB – $30

1200MB – $50

Weekly data bundle

25MB – $4

55MB – $5

150MB – $20

350MB – $40

700MB – $75

Monthly data bundle

275MB – $40

700MB – $100

1.2GB – $150

2.2GB – $250

4GB – $400