Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

OLD Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy will hold a fundraising jazz event for its academy players Joseph Ncube and Tawanda Damiso tomorrow.

This is to raise funds for the two cricketers to travel to India for an Under-18 competition from December 7-14.

Admission for the fundraising event is US$2 for children and US$5 for adults, and all proceeds will be for the two cricketers’ trip. There will also be raffle tickets, with prizes up for grabs.

“We offer talented youths and those with a desire to learn the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the hope that one day they represent their country, province, club or school with pride and determination,” said the Heath Streak Cricket Academy in a statement.

The event will feature a jazz session with Cool Crooners, Ngoma Ingoma, Band Fusion and other renowned artistes.

The fundraising event is set to be held annually to assist talented underprivileged children play cricket.

The Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy has been providing professional cricket training and education to grassroots level cricketers and opportunities for them to excel. It aims to grow the game’s development, not only in Zimbabwe, but also internationally.