Business Editor

THE Old Mutual Group has appointed Mr Samuel Matsekete as its chief executive officer designate.

He will commence full time service on 1 January 2020 to replace incumbent group chief executive officer, Mr Jonas Mushosho, who retires at the end of 2019.

“Old Mutual is pleased to confirm the appointment of Samuel Matsekete as the group CEO-designate of Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited,” said the group in a statement yesterday.

Mr Matsekete joins Old Mutual from First Capital Bank, where he is serving as the managing director having played a key role in the transition of the bank from being part of the Barclays Group.

“Before this role, he held the position of chief finance officer and headed up the risk and governance functions that included credit, risk, legal and compliance.

Old Mutual rest of Africa managing director, Mr Clement Chinaka, said he was confident that Mr Matsekete has the requisite credentials to lead the business, and paid tribute to Mr Mushosho for his contribution to the group over the years.

“Sam was part of the team that set up Old Mutual Asset Managers, now OMIG, in Zimbabwe soon after demutualisation 20 years ago, so I am very pleased to be welcoming him back into the Old Mutual family,” he said.

Mr Matsekete is a qualified chartered accountant and an associate of the Institute of Bankers, Zimbabwe.

He completed an executive leadership development programme run for Barclays PLC by Duke University in London and holds a Master of Business Leadership Degree from the University of South Africa. He is married to Haru and they have four children.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe is a diversified financial institution that has conducted business in Zimbabwe for over 110 years.