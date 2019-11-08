During a Customer Appreciation Cocktail event in Bulawayo yesterday, Netone/OneMoney unveiled its newest type of debit card called the Platinum Debit card. The details of the Platitum debit card are still hazy but what we only know now at the moment is that you can enjoy discounts in certain business establishment when you use the card. Here is video of Netone’s CEO, Lazarus Muchenje introducing the card:

@NetOneCellular CEO @LazarusMuchenje has launched the Platnum debit card tonight during the customer appreciation cocktail#NetOne4ThePeople pic.twitter.com/hU1D4xdvMt — TechnoMag (@TechnoMagZw) November 7, 2019

We have reached out to OneMoney asking for more details of the Platinum Debit Card but they said they will reveal more details soon. We will share with you more details of the card when we get them.