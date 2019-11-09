Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

QUALIFIERS for the annual national Carling Black Label Pool tournament which will run for three weeks start today, with players from eight centres dotted around the country battling it out.

The eight areas which will be hoping to have their champions making it for the final to be held at a date and venue to be announced in due course are Marondera, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mutoko, Rusape, Chitungwiza, Kariba and Hwange.

At the national finals, 64 men and 32 women will compete for the top prize of a pool table and $10 000.

“The Carling Black Label National Pool Tournament campaign will begin with the regional tournaments which kick on Saturday 9 November 2019 with games played across the country.

The winners from these games will stand a chance to clinch spots to the Finals. In the Finals, there will be 64 men and 32 women battling it out to win the coveted prizes that we are giving away this year.

“Carling Black Label will be rewarding the two winners, from the men and women’s divisions with a pool table and $10 000,” reads the statement.

The second leg of qualifiers set for next weekend will be held in Kwekwe, Victoria Falls, Chinhoyi, Masvingo, Chegutu, Mutare and Harare.

On November 23, the final qualifiers will be at Bindura, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Kadoma, Gweru, Zvishavane, Mvurwi and Bulawayo.

Tournament organisers, Delta Beverages said the competition is part of their social corporate responsibility of rewarding consumers of their products.

“Carling Black Label is the beer that recognises the game of pool as a major passion point for its consumers and that is why the brand has sponsored the Carling Black Label National Pool Tournaments for many years now.

“This is driven by the efforts to develop and reward the spirit of championship amongst our consumers,” read a statement. – @ZililoR