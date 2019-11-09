Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER champions, Chicken Inn FC, have been presented with an opportunity to close in on leaders Caps United when they face Triangle United in a re-arranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Chicken Inn are third on the Premiership table with 46 points, and a victory for the Gamecocks this afternoon will see them moving two points closer to Caps United who are on 51 points.

Chicken Inn were supposed to play Triangle last weekend, but the fixture was postponed as the latter was involved in a Caf Confederation Cup assignment.

Today’s clash is the only Premiership match lined up for the weekend. The weekend has been reserved for the Chibuku Super Cup.

With games coming thick and fast, both Chicken Inn and Triangle are desperate for points, with the former involved in the title race while the latter is five points above the drop zone.

The two sides lost their last league games, with Chicken Inn going down 2-0 to Harare City while Triangle were stunned 3-1 by Mushowani Stars.

Chicken Inn gaffer, Joey Antipas, who is perplexed about his team’s inconsistency is hopeful that they will bounce back to winning ways.

“Everyone is worried about inconsistency but we can’t keep on crying about one thing. We’ve to go there and fight for positive results. We do everything right from defence through the midfield but fail to convert the chances we create,” said Antipas.

Rescheduled fixture

Today: Chicken Inn v Triangle United (Luveve Stadium)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 29 15 7 7 46 35 11 51

FC Platinum 29 13 10 6 29 15 14 49

Chicken Inn 28 13 7 8 38 22 16 46

ZPC Kariba 29 11 9 8 25 21 4 45

Ngezi Platinum 29 11 9 9 24 20 4 42

Black Rhinos 29 11 9 9 26 27 -1 42

Highlanders 29 9 13 7 26 22 4 40

Dynamos 29 8 16 5 25 22 4 40

Chapungu 29 9 11 8 29 26 3 38

Manica 29 9 11 9 31 30 1 38

Triangle 27 10 6 11 35 35 0 36

Harare City 29 10 5 14 28 32 -6 35

Byo Chiefs 29 9 7 13 29 41 -12 34

TelOne 29 6 14 9 23 28 -5 32

Herentals 29 5 16 8 24 29 -5 31

Hwange 28 7 10 11 23 32 -9 31

Mushowani 29 7 9 13 32 39 -7 30

Yadah 29 6 10 13 25 42 -17 28

– @ZililoR