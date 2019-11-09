Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’s celebrated gospel comedian, Nceku, who is settling well at his new base in South Africa has ventured into music and released his first single titled Wethembekile.

The song, whose recording had been on halt since its composition in 2015, was released last Sunday and features Cape Town gospel musician Anele Sabani. It was produced in Umtata, East London by Sonwabile Mdingi.

With a traditional South African gospel feel similar to the likes of Deborah Fraser and Sipho Makhabane, the song is solely an expression of God’s faithfulness in making one’s ambition a success if they also have faith in him.

Nceku, who is in the country to refresh, said the single is a way of giving thanks to the Lord Almighty for his abundant love.

“I wrote the song a few years back and honestly, things weren’t going well for me. That’s why I had put it on hold. Releasing the song now is a sign that my patience has paid off thus the single sends a message to all the listeners to stay in their lane because the Lord is ever faithful. If things aren’t looking up, one day the glad tidings will come their way,” said Nceku.

“By working with foreign artistes on this song, I wanted to show my fans that I’m settling well and establishing fruitful connections in my career.”

The song, which is now available on digital platforms that include Spotify and Google Play, is set to revive worshippers’ spirits as the day (Christmas), to honour the life of Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life for our sins draws closer.

“As we are about to celebrate Christmas, I felt this would be the right time to drop my new single as it communicates well with how His sacrifice continues to make a difference in our daily lives.

“It’s also dedicated to artistes trying to make it in the industry to keep chasing their dreams because one day, the Heavens will smile upon them and make their dreams a success,” he said.

Nceku’s road in the tough South African comedy scene is now taking shape. He now spots a new look complete with a classy wardrobe as he seeks to create an image that goes with the demanding posh life of a regional celebrity.

As promised when he shifted base early this year, Nceku continues to perform locally as seen when he co-hosted the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in June and a number of weddings and corporate functions where he has been an MC.

He said he would also use such events to promote the new single. – @mthabisi_mthire.