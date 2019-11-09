e.tv has struck a deal with National Basketball Association (NBA) that will see the company broadcast at least 65 basketball matches. The matches will be shown on e-tv channels on DStv (channel 194 or 250) and OpenViewHD (channel 250). About the deal, e.tv managing director Marlon Davids said:

“As we continue our efforts to expand our footprint and build on the success of three sold-out NBA Africa Games, we have seen growing interest and look forward to reaching more fans in South Africa through live games and additional programming. South Africa has an insatiable sporting appetite and our partnership with the NBA will most certainly appeal to that.

The first basketball match that will be broadcasted under this deal will be between San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtic tonight. As for the entire season, “fans will be able to watch two games per week, including one live game as part of the league’s NBA Saturdays initiative and one delayed game per week”. The game will be repeated on Sunday on e-tv’s OpenView channel at 5pm.

The deal not only includes live and delayed matched but also comes with additional programming that will include news about the NBA league and highlights. NBA Africa Managing Director Amadou Gallo Fall said:

