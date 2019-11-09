Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TOUTED as the next best thing after South Africa’s Joyous Celebration, Bulawayo’s Harvest Super Choir has proved that age is of no importance as they are taking the music industry by storm.

Regarded as one of the largest gospel groups in the country, the 116-member outfit is doing wonders as they seek to hold their own in the country’s gospel scene.

Under the Harvest House International Church (HHIC), a vibrant fast-growing charismatic church founded in 1995 by Bishop Collin and Reverend Sarah Nyathi, the outfit is only open to HHIC going members. The choir members are drawn from the church’s branches namely Bulawayo, Midlands, Manicaland, Namibia, Botswana and South Africa.

In a wide-ranging interview with Saturday Leisure, HHIC music minister Sukoluhle Luphahla said they are confident that in the next few years, they will be the best in the country.

“As a united gospel front that is full of talented individuals, we have the ambition of becoming one of the country’s most celebrated gospel choirs.

“As a choir that was revamped last year, we feel we know the dos and don’ts in the industry which will enable us to make a difference through our Godly songs,” said Luphahla.

In an age where gospel music artistes are in the habit of recycling old hymns, the Harvest Super Choir through its music, has defied the odds with their debut 26-track Genesis project that is laced with original compositions.

Gospel music lovers across the globe are being spoilt with well-written, arranged and remarkably presented Genesis Volume 1 compositions which give a cross-cultural feel.

The group’s much anticipated second album titled At the Altar is set to be intriguing as it features talented South Africa-based Takesure Zamar and South African Hlengiwe Ntombela Mthethwa who spices it up with her sultry voice and impressive range. It is set to be launched on December 13 at the ZITF.

“The final production of our second album is underway after successfully doing the live recording in June this year. Some of the songs are already being played on radio which is quite a positive result for us.

“The album is mostly about how our journey as a group has been and the ambitions we have. We know the Lord Almighty will fulfil our ambitions for us as his children,” Luphahla said.

After raising the tempo and leaving attendees in a twirl at this year’s Gwanda Gospel International Music Festival, the super choir, which made its debut public performance there, feels the event was an “eye opener”.

“Performing at the gospel festival was our first ever performance outside our church and for us, that was quite a thrilling experience.

“As a group which is not known by many, we were nervous about the reaction of the crowd as we knew how packed the show would be. Getting on stage and hearing the crowd scream gave us the drive to make a mark at the festival and this is exactly what we did,” said a content Luphahla.

For next year, Luphahla said they want to expand into the international market and will also release their third album.

“Driven by the vision of growing to greater heights every year, we will be releasing our third album after recording it at our traditional time in June.

“We want to also perform at gospel events throughout Africa and possibly around the world,” she said.

The Harvest House Super Choir was established after a tough audition on January 27 last year.

This was after 116 choristers qualified from the Clash of Choirs. – @mthabisi_mthire