Frank Lampard has been named Premier League Manager of the Month after a perfect October.

The Chelsea boss won all three of his league games last month against Burnley, Southampton and Newcastle.

The victories meant the Blues jumped into fourth place in the table, six points above fifth-placed Arsenal.

“Winning an individual award like this is the perfect time to appreciate the close staff who have worked so hard since pre-season and the players, as they are the ones who go out and perform,” Lampard told the Premier League. “I am delighted for everybody.

“Out of the Premier League games we played in October, the one away against Burnley was the highlight because of the way we were so dominant in our performance and it is a very tough place to go.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also nominated but was pipped by Lampard having drawn at Old Trafford.

Brighton coach Graham Potter missed out on the award having won two and lost one last month.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith of Aston Villa both had the same records as Potter.

The Foxes did pick up one award last month, however as Jamie Vardy has been crowned the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for October after scoring four goals in three games.

Vardy has been impressive as Rodgers’ side maintained their strong start to the season last month.

The Foxes are currently in third place in the Premier League table, eight points off leaders Liverpool after 11 matches. — Sportsmail