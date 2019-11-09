Last night, President Mnangagwa made several unexpected changes to his cabinet and among them was the Ministry of ICT. For over a year, the Minister of ICT was Kazembe Kazembe but yesterday he was replaced by Jenfan Muswere who once deputised the outgoing Minister.
The last time Kazembe Kazembe was appointed as Minister of ICT, we laid bare his credentials for you to see if the ICT Ministry is being led by a technocrat or not – although I'm conscious of the fact that being a technocrat doesn't provide a guarantee that a Ministry will be successfully run. Anyhow, here is Ministry of ICT Jenfan Muswere's credentials according to the Parliament of Zimbabwe website:
Tertiary/University :
Any other Forms of Training:
Career in General:
Industrialist- Businessman
Positions held
Image credit: Chronicle
