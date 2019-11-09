Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted heavy rains accompanied by violent thunderstorms with possible flash floods with effect from this evening.

The announcement comes at a time when the country has been eagerly waiting for the rainy season to commence after months of hot weather and drought which has resulted in more than 9 000 cattle dying.

“Relief is on the way as the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecast significant rainfall and slightly lower temperatures in most parts of the country during the coming week,” said the MSD in a statement.

The department said significant rainfall is expected across the country with effect from tomorrow until November 16, 2019.

“During storms, avoid metal objects and tall isolated trees. Where possible stay indoors. Motorists are advised to be vigilant when driving through storms. Take caution on the road as flash flooding and gushes of water may lead to treacherous road conditions. Visibility may also be compromised during heavy downpours.”

The MSD said the heavy rains, which are a result of a cloud band from Botswana and Zambia, are expected to start affecting the Western parts of the country starting on November 10, 2019.

The wet conditions should move eastwards covering the whole country by Monday which should result in moderate to heavy rains across the country.

The rains should persist in most areas for much of the week, with localised heavier falls (in excess of 50mm in 24 hours) being highly likely in some places.

“The public is advised that the combination of this moisture together with heat can trigger violent storms which will be accompanied by lightning, hail and wind,” said the MSD.

The weather forecasters said hot and humid conditions continue to affect much of the country, with isolated thunderstorms along and to the North of the main watershed.

For today, the MSD has predicted scattered clouds in the morning with afternoon and evening thunderstorm for places along and to the north of the main watershed, namely Matabeleland North, Bulawayo, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland Provinces.

Temperatures of between 31 and 41 degrees Celsius have been predicted for different cities today with Kariba, Lupane, Victoria Falls, Gwanda and Kadoma expected to record the highest temperatures of 41, 38, 37, 37 and 36 degrees Celsius respectively. — @andile_tshuma