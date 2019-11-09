Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SUNGURA kingpin Alick Macheso is certain that his collaboration with Zimdancehall’s Freeman on Ngaibake has connected him with a younger audience as he has of late, been seeing them thronging his live shows.

Macheso said this during a wide-ranging interview with Power FM’s Chamvary during a programme called Centre Stage earlier this week.

Baba Shero as Macheso is known, spoke on how the song and subsequent music video have impacted his career. He said the song has put him in touch with all age groups.

“At shows, we’d see our diehard fans who were mostly the mature crowd. The young would come here and there, but from the time Ngaibake was released, more so the music video, there has been a surge in a youthful crowd attending our shows and appreciating our music.

“This is so especially during family shows. The kids love the song and sing along,” said Macheso.

On the Ngaibake music video, (which is sitting at over one million views on YouTube), Macheso spotted a clean hip look with a yellow floral shirt, something which endeared him to fans with some now calling him Uncle Bae.

“Even my grandchildren now call me Uncle Bae. I was surprised. These are the things that I look at when I do music as it should touch all age groups. This music isn’t ours, it’s for the people.

“There’s no secret formula or use of juju to make our voices loved by the people, it’s just good music,” he said.

Baba Shero, who was in Australia recently where he was mobbed by female fans, said when he wore his floral shirt, fans there wanted him to auction it.

“I didn’t know that this track would have such an impact. Even in Australia where I was recently, everyone was going crazy about it. Something funny happened, the guys in Australia wanted me to auction the shirt. I’ve worn it only three times and fans wanted me to remove it and give it to them,” chuckled Macheso.

He advised young musicians to produce songs that everyone can listen to not bubble-gum music.

“This is the advice I’m giving artistes; they should make music that everyone can listen to. They should produce timeless music with lyrics that are family friendly and aren’t vulgar.

“I am happy that they have their own Zimdancehall, but the problem is their music isn’t moving forward. This is because it doesn’t have a message that can teach people.

“I always advise them that they should sing about matters that will elongate their stay in the industry. There are so many things or topics that we can sing about but these one-word songs will only be popular for a short period of time.”