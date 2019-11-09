Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WHITE City Stadium will play host to the Masiye Social Netball League Tournament today.

A total of 15 teams will take part in the competition aimed at fundraising to promote the girl child through sport. The one-day tournament will see various teams from around the city converge for what should be an exciting competition. Director of the Masiye Netball League Jonathan Nkomazana said preparations for the event were sailing smoothly.

“The main purpose of the league and the tournament is to promote the girl child and to keep the girl child from the risk of HIV and Aids as well as drug abuse. There will be lots of entertainment on the day. We are expecting a crowd of over 500 people to come and attend this event. Up-and-coming artistes in Bulawayo will be performing as part of the day’s festivities. Econet Wireless has promised to provide us with free Wi-Fi,” said Nkomazana.

The Masiye league has produced national team player Beauty Sithole who was part of the team that made history in Liverpool, UK a few months ago.

Participating teams

Jess Academy (Nketa 8), Butterfly (Makokoba), Expandables (Magwegwe North), Flying Eagles (Emganwini), Royal Montlers(Nketa 9), Sizinda Queens, (Sizinda)Seven Stars, (Cowdray Park)East Rovers (Pumula East), Swallows (Pumula old), New Vision (Entumbane), Young Queens, (Cowdray Park)Lobengula Leopards (Mabutweni), Creamtatata (Lobengula), Chaz (Airport)and Masiye Select. – @innocentskizoe