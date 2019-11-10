Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZPC Kariba 0-1 Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS’ man-of-the-moment Prince Dube returned from suspension to score a beautiful curler as the resurgent giants stormed into the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Bosso will face Ngezi Platinum Stars in the final.

Bosso were under siege for the better part of the first half, but scored on their first attempt at goal in the 35th minute when ZPC Kariba switched off.

A quick counter attack saw Dube receiving a pass from Tinashe Makanda on the right wing, cut inside and bend the ball with his weaker left foot, beating a diving ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

It was a quality goal by Dube; something for the archives, almost reminiscent of yesteryear goals by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

When referee of the day Hardly Ndazi blew the final whistle, multitudes of Bosso fans, who braved the light rain, were in a joyous mood and took the party to the city centre as well as amusement spots.

For Highlanders’ coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, whose stock continues to rise with each game, it was a sweet victory, something that the club deserved.

“We deserve to be in the final,” De Jongh declared boldly.

To the Dutchman, it didn’t matter that Highlanders had to grind victory, as they played second fiddle to their opponents.

“I’m very happy that we are in the final. It doesn’t matter that we didn’t play that good because what we wanted was to be in the final. We scored at the right time, at the perfect time,” said De Jongh.

“We deserve to be in the final because we beat Dynamos away in the first round (1-0) and also beat FC Platinum (3-0) in the quarter-finals.”

Dube has scored in every stage of the tournament, getting the solitary goal against Dynamos, chipping in with another when they eliminated FC Platinum.

“That goal is something we do at training. We practice to score from outside the box,” De Jongh said.

Highlanders had survived early scares from ZPC Kariba, who got four free-kicks from the edge of Bosso box in the opening 15 minutes, but Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe and Talent Chamboko took turns to waste the set pieces.

ZPC Kariba did well to suffocate Highlanders’ midfield, with former Chicken Inn holding midfielder Brian Juru bossing the middle of the park, ably supported by Collen Muleya, Daniel Chakupe and Godwill Gwara.

The electricity generators pinned Highlanders in their own half, but failed to trouble Bosso keeper Ariel Sibanda.

To their credit, Highlanders defended well, with Peter Muduhwa keeping veteran forward Tawanda Nyamandwe under lock, while the midfield trio of Nqobizitha Masuku, Adrian Silla and Brian Banda tried to keep up with their opponents.

Dube and Makanda tried to run into the visitors’ defence, but the weakest link in Highlanders’ starting 11 was Denzel Khumalo, who failed to justify his selection as he overworked his teammates, while lazing around on the pitch.

A minute into the second-half Talent Chamboko shot straight at Sibanda after being set up by Nyamandwe.

Muleya blew a golden opportunity to draw level in the 59th minute by shooting wide, with acres of space in front of him inside the box.

Makanda then rattled the cross bar in the 75th minute, with Mawaya beaten.

Then came a moment of madness by ZPC Kariba’s Ian Nekati, who elbowed Highlanders’ winger Godfrey Makaruse in a desperate effort to stop the speedster. Ndazi showed him a straight red card.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi said: “In all fairness we gave a really good account of ourselves in this game. I think from the onset my guys did very well in all aspects of the game. In the first half, Highlanders came at us, but they did not create many chances. But we had a lapse in concentration in the switch of play and were caught napping and Highlanders capitalised on that.”

Teams

ZPC

Kariba:

Takabva Mawaya, Ian Nekati, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Boid Mutukure, James Marufu, Brian Juru (Tinotenda Chiunye, 71st minute), Daniel Chakupe (Tsepo Ranthokoane, 61st minute), Collen Muleya, Tawanda Nyamandwe, Godwill Gwara (Kinga Nasama, 61st minute), Talent Chamboko

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, McClive Phiri, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Denzel Khumalo (Godfrey Makaruse, 80th minute), Prince Dube, Tinashe Makanda (Bukhosi Sibanda, 90th minute) — @ZililoR