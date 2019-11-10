Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO house trio Djembe Monks are billed to share the stage with South African songstress Sho Madjozi and electro-house artiste Holly Rey among others at the Neverland Zimbabwe electro dance music (EDM) festival taking place in Harare next month.

EDM is a popular genre across the globe and Neverland tries to depict the European Tomorrowland Festival which has been graced by the likes of David Guetta, Tiesto and Afrojack among others.

Djembe Monks, who have been doing well in the industry, headlining A-list events in the country among them the Jacaranda Festival and the Mighty Zambezi Bonfire, will represent the City of Kings alongside counterpart DJ Ryan Synth.

“We’re excited to be part of the Neverland Festival and we will do our best to give people what they need to dance and enjoy themselves on that particular day,” said Djembe Monks.

DJ Synth on the other hand, will share the decks with Harare EDM DJs Callum and Tristen. Also featuring in the lineup are Timo ODV, DJs Jason Leroux, Raydizz, Rob Macson, Bhana, TBass and David from Berlin.

The Neverland worldwide show has had fans from all over the world and has had its tickets sell out fast.

Neverland Zimbabwe organisers said preparations for the two-day event which kicks off on December 13 were going on well with tickets already on sale.

“Preparations are on course and tickets are already on sale. People have been buying and we’ve had to print more tickets as we move towards the day,” said organisers.

Entry fees is billed at US$15. – @waynecas