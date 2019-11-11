Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A TEACHER at Premier High School in Bulawayo has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old pupil that he was coaching English extra lessons.

Shadreck Kantsholo (47) from Pumula South suburb raped the minor at her home.

Kantsholo pleaded not guilty to a rape charge before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze who convicted him due to overwhelming evidence.

The magistrate sentenced Kantsholo to 15 years in prison and suspended five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.

Kantsholo said: “I’m so shocked that I’m being charged with rape of all things imaginable! When the police came to arrest me, I thought it’s for some relish that I didn’t pay for. I never raped the girl; I just went to their home to teach her English.”

For the State, Ms Samantha Gubede said the teacher committed the crime on September 22 at around 1PM.

“While the complainant’s parents had gone to church, during an English lesson, the accused person went behind the minor, stretched his arms and fondled her breasts and pressed her against a table,” she said.

The court heard that he undressed and ordered the minor to take off her clothes. He raped her but stopped after noticing that the door was open.

Ms Gubede said when the teacher was about to rape her again, the minor bolted through the front door and alerted neighbours who came to her rescue.

The minor was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for examination.

The complainant’s father reported the matter to the police leading to Kantsholo’s arrest.—@sharonbuwe