All of these apps disguise their icons and push full-screen intrusive ads that won’t allow the user to skip them. The icons that are displayed instead of the actual ones usually resemble a popular browser, or the device’s default browser, creating confusion for the victim. Finally, the adware runs at all times, cannot be stopped, won’t be affected by OS updates, and doesn’t need any form of interaction from the user.

These apps also create duplicate fake shortcuts if they run on Android 7 or older. If you have one of the above apps installed on your phone, you should notice an increased battery consumption, reduced device performance, and inexplicable mobile data charges. To make sure that you uproot the adware from your phone, your best bet would be to use a popular antivirus to scan your gadget.