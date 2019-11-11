The following rates are the average interbank exchange rates from several commercial banks for today.

N.B: The midrate is based on the median of the rates received on the day.

Credit: The rates were gathered by Zfn at a particular time of the day so when you go to your bank the rates may have changed.

For blackmarket rates

You can easily keep up with the rapidly changing exchange rates on WhatsApp? You just send the word Rate to the Techzim Market number: 0716841933. You can also buy airtime using that number or link by simply sending the word “Airtime” and following easy instructions.