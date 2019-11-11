Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO received its first drops of rainfall yesterday following an accurate prediction by the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) which warned against lightning due to a combination of high temperatures and hail.

Most parts of the southern region which include Matabeleland South where all six Bulawayo supply dams are situated, started receiving rains on Saturday.

However, according to the MSD, the only significant rainfall reported was at Nyamandlovu in Matabeleland North which recorded 10mm yesterday around 12PM.

“Scattered thunderstorm activity occurred over the western parts of the country yesterday which include Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, parts of the Midlands and Mashonaland West Provinces though not much was recorded in terms of precipitation amounts. The only significant rainfall reported was at Nyamandlovu in Matabeleland North which recorded 10mm this morning,” said the MSD in a statement yesterday.

The statement showed that the cloud band from Botswana is continuing to move further eastwards into the country.

However, most parts of Mashonaland provinces are expected to be sunny today.

The MSD predicted heavy rains accompanied by violent thunderstorms with possible flash floods with effect from last week.

The announcement came at a time when the country has been eagerly waiting for the rainy season to commence after months of hot weather and drought which has resulted in the death of more than 9 000 cattle.—@thamamoe