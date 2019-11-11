Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

JONATHAN Chinyoka and Chiedza Chikore won the men’s and women’s Hope Fountain 30km road race held in Bulawayo yesterday.

Over 200 runners took part in the Hope Fountain run that started at Centenary Park and ended at Hillside Dams.

Chinyoka, from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, took the men’s crown in 1 hour 40 minutes and 8 seconds, followed by Nkosiyazi Sibanda of Blanket Mine, who clocked 1 hour 42 minutes and 26 seconds.

Chikore, from Nedbank, won the women’s race in 2 hours 5 minutes and 49 seconds. Annie Chirisa of ZRP Harare was second in 2 hours 13 minutes and 54 seconds.

This is Chikore’s second time to win the race in three years after scooping it in 2017 in a time of 2 hours 14 minutes and 56 seconds.

Chinyoka and Chikore walked away with $1 000 each, while second-placed runners each received $750 and third place finishers got $500.

The women’s wheelchair race was won by Thandiwe Ndlovu from Richmond, who crossed the finishing line in 2 hours 30 minutes and 25 seconds, followed by Zvishavane’s Ratidzo Tamu, who clocked 2 hours 57 minutes and 53 seconds.

The men’s wheelchair race went to Elford Moyo in a time of 1 hour 32 minutes and 40 seconds, closely followed by Samson Muroyiwa (1 hour 41 minutes and 27 seconds).

Bulawayo Athletics Board chairman Manuel Mpofu declared the event a great success.

“Many thanks go to the Rotary Club of Belmont, our partners in the promotion and development of athletics. We also thank them for their charity work in assisting the less privileged in society. The race was a great success,” said Mpofu.

He promised that the race would return in 2020 bigger and better.

Next up for the Bulawayo Athletics Board is the Track and Field Championships at White City Stadium on November 24.

The last race of the BAB season is the Liquor Hub Fun Run next month.