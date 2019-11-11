Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

FEMALE artists in Bulawayo have been given a platform to showcase their works, get mentored and receive assistance to grow their careers through the Her Wednesdays initiative.

Created by Youth for Innovation Trust (YIT) in collaboration with Umahlekisa Comedy Club, the platform is a continuation of Humour for Social Change by Umahlekisa Comedy Club.

Thando Gwinji, YIT spokesperson said they came up with the Her Wednesdays idea after noticing that there were many up-and-coming female artistes in Bulawayo who could be big stars but are unfortunately not getting the right support.

“This is a platform for female artistes to make themselves known in Bulawayo as we noticed that they don’t have a platform dedicated to them.

“They will also use this platform to share with audiences their experiences in the industry. They also get empowered through the learning process,” Gwinji said.

She said the platform was launched last month with host Qeqeshiwe Mntambo, a performing artiste, sharing her experience in the arts industry.

“We have young female artists who don’t know which channels to use to join the industry so we are providing such information,” said Gwinji.

At last week’s event at the YIT audium, the female artistes were introduced to a new training programme on Digital Marketing where they were taught how to protect, promote and handle themselves on any digital platform.

The females from different arts genres meet twice a month at the YIT audium and they do not pay anything for the service. – @waynecas