Whilst the latest WhatsApp updates have brought with them two exciting features in fingerprint authentication and the ability to select who can add you to groups, its not all roses…

The latest update (v2.19.308) has reportedly come with some severe battery drain issues for a number of Android users with the following notable devices making the list of affected devices:

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung S10e

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 3

Huawei P2 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 5

Because WhatsApp is yet to issue out another update or comment on the issue it might be a good idea to avoid the update if you hadn’t already updated and if you had and you’re affected stay on the lookout for the next update.