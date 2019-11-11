Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

SONGSTRESS Plaxedes Wenyika is set to release two singles this month which she will present to fans as a gift on her birthday.

The Mudiwa Ndinokuda hit-maker who has not been so active on the music scene said she decided to surprise fans with a single titled Pindurai to be released next Friday, one week before her birthday on November 22. The second single titled Zvekare will be released a week after her birthday.

“I’ll release the first single a week before my birthday and the second single will come a week later. I hope people will like what I have in store for them,” she said.

“The singles were recorded early this year and since this is my birthday month, I want to give my fans something to show appreciation for the support they’ve been giving me all these years that I have been in the music industry.”

Asked why she had been quiet, the musician who last released singles – Now I Know, Sweetest Love and Beautiful Song ft ExQ in 2017, said she has been focusing so much on her businesses and welfare that she has not had time to focus on music.

“I’ve not been focusing on music in the last few years as I’ve been trying to take care of myself and businesses that I’m involved in,” said Plaxedes.

Quizzed about the singles, she refused to delve much into them saying she wants to surprise her fans.

“I can’t say much about what the songs are about at the moment as I want to surprise my audience and give them something to listen to without any spoilers.”

On whether she would be working on an album anytime soon, she said maybe next year.