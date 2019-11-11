Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

GRASSROOTS Soccer Zimbabwe (GRS) held their Equalise Football Festival at Soshangane grounds at the weekend.

Sikhulile, Mzilikazi, Gifford and Sobukhazi High schools took part in the football tournament at the event held under the theme “Change the Game. Stop Gender-Based Violence (GBV). Promote Peaceful and Healthy Communities”.

Mzilikazi took top spot after winning two matches and losing one, taking home three soccer balls, a new kit and GRS trophy. Player of the Festival was Peace Dube from Gifford High.

Spectators were also treated to a women’s football game featuring Mighty Warriors’ Legends and GRS women’s side that ended 0-0. The Mighty Warriors’ team featured Nomsa Moyo, Thandezile Mathobela, Priscilla Ncube, Amelia Muleso and Nokuthula Ndlovu, among others.

Moyo, who is also a GRS ambassador, spoke about her passion for football from a young age.

“I grew up playing soccer with boys and during that time, women were looked down upon and there was no place for women to play soccer. It was a male-dominated sport. I encourage parents to let young girls play football because some are not good academically, but good in sports,” Moyo said.

Former Warriors’ goal poacher Agent Sawu, who was a guest at the event, said: “We are all aware that the women’s squad that travelled to Brazil for the Olympics was only given transport money to go home. The Warriors got enough to buy houses from the Afcon tournament. As men in sports, we must advocate for equality for all, irrespective of gender.”

GRS Zimbabwe is a non-profit making organisation that leverages the power of football to mobilise, inspire and educate adolescents about HIV and healthy choices.