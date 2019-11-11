Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

LOCAL authorities have been encouraged to embrace technology in waste management systems to reduce effluent discharged into the environment and alleviate climate change.

Speaking at belated International World Habitat Day celebrations held in Victoria Falls on Friday, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said ordinary citizens can use new waste management methods to turn garbage into wealth.

“These international events are meant to educate the public on issues of concern like mobilising political will and resistance to adverse global problems, celebrate and reinforce achievement of humanity, focusing on key contributions made by cities, towns and communities towards sustainable urbanisation and ensuring a better quality of life for all.

“Technology has inevitably invaded space and it’s incumbent that you either embrace it or become obsolete. If used properly, it becomes the panacea to all waste management challenges,” said Minister Moyo.

He said local authorities are entangled with waste management challenges both liquid and solid resulting in residents complaining.

Minister Moyo said this calls for an all-stakeholder approach to waste management.

He said some citizens have a misconception that technology refers to a sophisticated approach yet it’s all about new inventions and innovation.

Minister Moyo said innovative waste management not only addresses inadequate systems but also creates employment, promotes economic growth, improves public health and ecosystem and combats climate change.

“We must reduce the amount of waste we produce and start seeing it as a valuable resource that can be reused, recycled including for energy,” said Minister Moyo.

He said there is a need to support bottom approaches that enable communities, youths, women and the disabled to become innovators and embrace use of technology in waste management.

He called for a mindset change and acknowledgement of waste as a valuable resource.

“As we collectively move towards attaining the cherished upper middle-income economy, its incumbent upon each local authority and human settlement developments to ensure no-one is left behind,” said Minister Moyo.

The United Nations in 1985 set aside the first Monday of October as World Habitat Day and has been commemorated every year since 1986.

Minister Moyo said holding the national event in Victoria Falls was no coincidence as it was driven by the town’s waste management policy and is working with hotels and other stakeholders in developing technology that reduces use of plastic.

The local authority has in partnership with Victoria Falls Hotel started a greening garden project to transform waste into wealth.

Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini said if improperly managed, solid waste has capacity to contribute to global warming.

“We all have the power and responsibility to shape the future of our cities and towns making them suitable for human habitation. We desire to be Africa’s green destination and as such we have a number of waste to wealth initiatives dotted around our town,” he said.

The 2019 theme is: "Frontier technologies as an innovation tool to transform waste to wealth."