Tendai Mugabe and Walter Mswazie

SIX people died on the spot at Maranda turn off along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway after a kombi they were travelling in was involved in a head on collision with a haulage truck that was heading towards Masvingo yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

He said the six included the driver of the kombi.

More details to follow…