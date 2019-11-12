Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC need a point in their final game of the season against Arenel Movers to secure a Premiership ticket in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

The municipal side did a smash and grab affair in Victoria Falls to edge Mosi Rovers 1-0 at the weekend, courtesy of a Canaan Nkomo strike early in the first-half.

The victory took City’s points’ tally to 64 from 27 games and they enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Talen Vision, who beat Casmyn 3-2 at home.

“Everyone is happy that we managed to get maximum points against Mosi Rovers, who really gave us a good run. We worked hard for those points and I just want to praise the boys for the victory. Obviously needing a point on the last day means we have to carry the same mentality and go for a victory, we won’t rest,” said Try Ncube, City’s coach.

Arenel Movers are heading to Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two, as they are second from the bottom of the 15-team table with 20 points.

Vision have a tricky end-of-season fixture against Makomo in Hwange. The coal miners stunned power generators ZPC Hwange 1-0 in a local derby at the weekend.

Makomo’s win saw them dislodging ZPC Hwange, who are tied on 45 points with them, from third place due to a superior goal difference.

Makomo are fighting for a top four finish.

Results

Saturday: Mosi Rovers 0-1 Bulawayo City (Canaan Nkomo), Talen Vision 2-1 Casmyn (Grey Kufandada, Willard Zakeo), Ajax Hotspurs 1-0 Toronto, Arenel Movers 3-3 CIWU, ZPC Hwange 0-1 Makomo, Motomoto 0-0 Bosso 90

Sunday: Mainline 0-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 27 19 7 1 57 9 48 64

Talen Vision 27 18 8 1 65 12 53 61

Makomo 26 12 9 5 38 22 16 45

ZPC Hwange 26 12 9 5 28 12 16 45

Bosso 90 26 10 10 6 34 28 6 40

I/Iyanyathela 26 10 9 7 27 15 12 39

CIWU 27 10 8 9 30 29 1 38

Ajax Hotspurs 26 10 4 12 32 32 0 34

Binga Pirates 26 8 6 12 23 38 -15 30

Casmyn 26 7 5 14 24 33 -9 26

Mainline 26 5 10 11 20 33 -13 25

Mosi Rovers 28 6 7 15 19 40 -21 25

Motomoto 27 5 8 14 20 51 -31 23

Arenel Movers 27 3 11 13 21 41 -20 20

Toronto 27 4 8 15 19 67 -48 20

