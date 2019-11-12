Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

DONNINGTON Practical Pistol Club is set to host a safety course in which participants will be trained how to use various weapons on November 23.

The safety course will be conducted by Donnington Practical Pistol Club coach, David Sutherland-Macleod.

“All new members are welcome to join the club and admission fee is $220, which also covers ammunition,” said Sutherland-Macleod.

Children will be under the supervision of an adult member or instructor while on the firing range. Shooting will be controlled by a range officer who is in charge of the firing range and will liaise with his/her colleagues in adjoining ranges.

Participants will require 40 rounds of ammunition, which will be provided to those without for club use only.

The club is trying to promote the sport of practical pistol shooting as a recreational activity.

It includes the proficiency of accuracy, precision and speed in the art of shooting.

The club also held a safety course in September where members were trained to use pistols, AK-47 and PKM.