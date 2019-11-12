Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Patrick Mavhura and ex-head finance, administration and human resources Benenia Shumba were yesterday back in court on a fresh charge of “corruptly concealing a transaction to a principal”.

The duo has another pending corruption charge before the same court in which they allegedly siphoned more than US$340 000 in advertising revenue from the national broadcaster.

In the current matter, Mavhura, in connivance with the broadcaster’s former manager administration and human resources, Stephen Kundishora, allegedly facilitated change of ownership of a vehicle from ZBC into Shumba’s name.

According to the State, if a board of survey had been constituted to come up with a maximum financial return, Shumba would have paid US$11 000 for the said Mazda BT50.

The alleged crime was unearthed by the newly appointed administration, and the trio yesterday appeared before magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya, who remanded them to November 25 on $1 500 bail each.

As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to report twice a week to the police and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They are being represented by Messrs Brighton Mufadza and Sanders Maphosa.

Prosecuting, Mrs Tinashe Makiya alleged that on August 17 last year, Shumba, well knowing that a board of survey should have been constituted, wrote a memorandum to Mavhura seeking approval to purchase the vehicle which she had been issued by the broadcaster.

Accordingly, Mavhura, the court heard, approved the purchase of the vehicle at book value of zero cost, instead of US$11 000.

It is the State’s case that Mavhura, Shumba and Kundishora then wrote a letter to Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) authorising them to effect change of ownership of the vehicle from ZBC into Shumba’s name.