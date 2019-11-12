Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

YOUNG Flying Stars Sports Academy (YFSSA) has lined up a Friday Soccer Boot Camp at Raylton Sports Club for boys and girls interested in developing their football skills.

The camp will be held every Friday for players aged between five and 16 years old.

YFSSA is a Bulawayo-based full-service sporting academy, which trains, inspires and empowers young talent in the country. It was founded in 2012 by former Highlanders, Shabanie Mine and Railstars right-winger, Collen Nyambiya.

The training programme is aimed at improving self-esteem, promote social interaction, help children achieve their goals, improve brain function and for the children to have fun.

Those interested are required to bring soccer boots, soccer kit (short and top), shin pads and water. The training programme will cover shooting, dribbling, heading, goalkeeping, co-ordination, teamwork, passing and controlling.

“We will be teaching them basic soccer skills. All children from the Seventh-Day Adventist Church also get a chance to develop their skills because they won’t be able to play soccer matches on Saturdays,” said Nyambiya.

“We have five experienced and very patient technical staff to train the kids and we will also invite former Premier Soccer League players to inspire the boys and girls.”

Former Railstars, Motor Action and Highlanders centre-forward Njabulo “Tshiki” Ncube has also been invited to interact with the children.

Registration fee is $75 or US$4/R50.