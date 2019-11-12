Musical artists Abochi and Dede Supa have signed a five-year record deal with Lifeline Records, an entertainment firm in the country.

Under the terms, Lifeline Records would handle the management, distribution, promotion and marketing of the works of the duo.

Briefing the media at the signing ceremony held in at the Nautical Beach Front in Nungua, Accra last Saturday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lifeline Records, Mr Yoofi Boham stated that his outfit would not relent on its efforsts to unearth great talents in the country.

He said he had hope in the two signees and urged them to give off their best in their quest to sell Ghana’s talents to the rest of the world.

He assured Abochi and Dede Supa that Lifeline Records would focus on providing all the resources and services needed for them to do what was required of them successfully.

“We are ever ready to promote Ghanaian music at all levels. We are not limited to Ghana only. What we are doing today has happened before with other popular musicians under this label”, Mr Boham said.

I can assure Ghanaians that we will not disappoint them. I believe in the talents of these two and so Ghanaians should also watch out for more entertaining and inspiring songs,” he assured.

Responding to a question about how Lifeline Records planned to handle misunderstandings that might occur between the record label and the signees before the end of the five year deal, Mr Boham said though certain occurrences were inevitable when it comes to human relationship, his outfit would ensure signees were treated well to avoid situations where anybody would begin to feel like opting out.

In separate interviews with Times Weekend on the sidelines of the programme, Dede Supa and Abochi promised to use the opportunity to positively impact the Ghanaian music industry and attract more music lovers on the activities of lifeline records.

Dede Supa said “I am very happy to be part of this family, I will not disappoint my fans.”

On his part, Abochi expressed gratitude to the record label for the opportunity and also assured the public of more thrilling music.