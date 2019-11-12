Amidst the brouhaha over her historic mark of being crowned Ghana’s DJ of the Year, Erica Tandoh, known in showbiz circles as DJ Switch has released a new song dubbed “Success”.

The song, which was released days after her victory, is believed to be targeted at her perceived haters.

In the song, DJ Switch ‘fired’ some salvos at people she thought were envious of her “but with the help of God, I will be successful”.

At the just ended Ghana DJ Awards event which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the 11-year-old DJ Switch shocked Ghana and the world, by emerging the Best DJ of the Year.

Switch, put up a brave fight against the might of industry giants like, four-time winner DJ Black, DJ Mic-Smith, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Sly and DJ Aroma.

According to the organisers, the Best DJ of the Year must be based in Ghana and had a national appeal, crossed borders and made the most impact in Ghana during the year under review.

The DJ must have been nominated for any of the public or industry sections of these awards. The nominees in this category must have experience working at clubs on radio or mobile (excluding podcasts and internet radio). They must have won at least one of the categories in the public or industry section. All genres are eligible for this category.

This raised a lot of controversies with many people coming hard on the organisers that DJ Switch was too young for such award, she should not be rushed to rub shoulders with elders.

There were, however, others who believed she merited such an honour, considering her exploits in and outside the country.

DJ Switch, who is seemingly fed up with the sharp criticism, released “Success” produced by 925 Music & Jay Scratch to silence her critics.

She emerged winner at the 2017 Talented Kidz reality TV show and has since grown to become a recognised brand in the industry both locally and internationally.

She set her first record at the Ghana DJ Awards by becoming the youngest winner of the Discovery of the Year category.