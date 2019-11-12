The Ghanaian gospel musician, Enoch Blessing Acquah, affectionately called, EBA, has premiered his debut solo single, titled ‘Balm of Gilead.’

The gospel musician from the stables of Praise Factory Studios premiered the video on Friday, November 1, 2019.

The video produced and directed by The Praise Factory Studios, is a slow-tempo worship song which touches onvarious aspects of one’s relationship with God and its benefits.

Touching on the song, he said, “when one gets to a point of feeling let down, the only option is to lift the eyes unto the Lord for help ‘Balm of Gilead’ talks about the healing power of God and how He is able to transform situations.”

For him, God could transform every situation that seemed impossible, once you committed yourself into His hands.

“He will help you out of it. Even when doctors declare you dead, God can heal you,” he said.

EBA called for the support of the media to help push gospel music to the other parts of the world.