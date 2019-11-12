Promising artiste, Moshosho has released another banger to his set of songs titled Jesus vrs Satan in Accra.

The much anticipated single from Osei Yaw which is currently making waves in the music scene talks about the battle between Jesus and Satan to win souls.

Produced by Gigz, the budding musician said he was happy that his latest single which had been released a few months ago had caught the attention of a larger number of music lovers.

Born Osei Yaw to Akosua Aborna and Kwamena Mensah, the sensational musician resides in Accra and attends deeper life.

Some of his songs which have received massive airplay include ‘Circle Kaneshie’ and ‘More Vim’.

Moshosho in an interview with Times Weekend stated that his song was supposed to help win souls for the kingdom of God.

He stressed that as a concerned citizen of this nation, it is his responsibility to use his craft to draw souls to Christ.