Ghanaian rap legend, Obrafour, will today mesmerise patrons at the Accra International Conference Centre, (AICC) in a concert to mark the 20 years of releasing his debut album, dubbed “Pae Mu Ka”.

Obrafour’s exploits in his musical journey and the album which is described as the best album to hit the hiplife scene has carved an enviable brand for him.

The concert will be moderated by Starr Fm’s Kofi Okyere Darko, affectionately called KOD, whereas award winning DJ and host of Open House Party on Joy FM, DJ Black born Kwadwo Ampofo takes over the turntables, with his extra among the ordinary display.

According to Obrafour, he is entreating every music lover to be at the event to celebrate all the wonderful moments in his 20 years journey.

The event will have the likes of TiC, Sarkodie, Medikal, Ofori Amponsah, Edem, Akwaboah, M.anifest, King Promise, Bisa Kdei, Strongman, Wendy Shay, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Sista Afia and others to rock the patrons.

The Hiplife musician has six albums to his credit which are, Pae Mu Ka, Asem Sebe, TOFA, Asem Beba Dabi, Heavy and Nte Tee Pa.

Obrafour’s ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album was produced by Hammer of The Last Two, and was released in 1999.