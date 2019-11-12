Impact Hub Harare will be hosting a coding Bootcamp for kids with the first one starting on the 15th of November.

At the Bootcamp the kids will learn about:

Programming (with Scratch)

Virtual Reality

Robotics

The Coding Bootcamp will be a one-month long training program and if you’re interested in signing your kid up you can contact Impact Hub: admin.harare@impacthub.net|+263782639919