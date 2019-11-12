Cape Town — Jesse Clegg recently shot the music video for his latest hit, Let It Burn .

The music video was officially released on Friday, 8 November and it features several cameo appearances including Abby Nurock, Francois van Coke, Jack Parow, Kim Engelbrecht, Odelle de Wet, Ross Learmonth (Prime Circle) and Sjava.

“It was such an amazing vibe being on set, from the dancers and all the talented people that were performing and contributed to the shoot,” comments Jesse.

“We just really wanted to capture the emotional quality and energy of the song, and we paired it up with interesting things and people from SA that we can celebrate.”

Jesse has kicked off his 2019 summer tour with more shows to come. He will be performing around the country for the rest of November to early January 2020

Source: Channel24