Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THREE people died in separate road accidents in Matabeleland South Province on Friday and Saturday, provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said yesterday.

He said two of the incidents occurred along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road in Gwanda and Mawabeni while the other occurred in Shangani area along the Bulawayo- Harare Road.

“I can confirm that we recorded three fatal accidents which occurred in Matabeleland South Province. In the first incident which occurred at the 136 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge just outside the Gwanda CBD the driver of the vehicle Brian Chiripanyanga (32) from Mudzi area died on the spot while two passengers were injured.

“Chiripanyanga was driving a Nissan Caravan vehicle along the said road headed for Bulawayo coming from Beitbridge. When he reached the 136 kilometre peg, he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned several times. The injured were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital. Preliminary investigations have shown that the cause of the accident was speeding,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said in the other accident which occurred on Friday at around 10AM a woman Jennifer Chatambudza (39) from Borrowdale, Harare, died on the spot while eight others, including the driver were injured.

He said Kudakwashe Mashanya (36) was driving a Toyota Hilux along the Bulawayo-Harare Road headed for Bulawayo with eight passengers on board.

Chief Insp Ndebele said when Mashanya reached the 342 kilometre peg in Shangani area, he lost control of the vehicle which overturned several times. —@DubeMatutu