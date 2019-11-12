Walter Mswazie recently in Chiredzi

SUGAR growing and processing firm, Tongaat Hulett, says plans are underway to diversify its production base by venturing into other cash crops such as sugar beans as it seeks to expand business in the lowveld.

Speaking to journalists after the official commissioning of the $600 million new cane project named “Kilimanjaro” in Hippo Valley by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday, Tongaat Hulett chief executive, Mr Gavin Hudson, said their group was ready to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

He said their operations were geared to buttress Government’s vision towards achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030. Tongaat Hulett is headquartered in South Africa and also has operations in Mozambique and Swaziland.

“We enjoy cordial relations with Zimbabwe and I am happy President Emmerson Mnangagwa has acknowledged that. We will definitely apply for more land over and above the 4 000 hectares that we are working on under Kilimanjaro project.

“We envisage a situation where we diversify into more activities such as bean crop production and other agricultural crops. We are looking forward to making maximum utilisation of the land that the Government gives us,” said Mr Hudson.

He said their company was making use of local labour as a way of creating employment for indigenous communities.

“We have so far developed at least 2 000 hectares of land with some considerable portion having been planted. We expect to develop the remaining 2 000 hectares portion in the next 18 months and we use local content,” said Mr Hudson.

“All the equipment used to clear the land was secured from local contractors and is used by local people. At its full throttle this massive project will create 2 000 direct jobs.

“We are making use of local content from employees to equipment. We have not hired labour from outside the country.”

Mr Hudson said Tongaat’s contribution to local development will go a long a way in alleviating poverty among indigenous communities. The company is also involved in feedlot projects where it has assisted communities.

Tongaat has constructed educational facilities, clinics and provided assistance to Cyclone Idai hit families in Bikita, Gutu and Zaka, as part of its corporate social responsibility. The projects were funded through credit lines from local financial institutions that include CABS and CBZ among others. — @walterbmswazie2