Crime Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has condemned its member who fatally shot his wife and seriously injured his mother-in-law before committing suicide with a service gun in Chitungwiza recently.

ZNA sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured woman a speedy recovery.

In a statement, ZNA director public relations Lieutenant Alphios Makotore described the incident as a shocker.

“The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has learnt with great shock and sadness the shooting incident involving a member of the army in Manyame Park in Chitungwiza on November 4, 2019,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe National Army categorically condemns the actions of the member and violence associated with the incident.

“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo, general and senior officers, officers, men and women of the Zimbabwe National Army regret this unfortunate incident and would like to offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish a speedy recovery to the injured mother-in-law.”

Aaron Taurai Mlambo, who was attached at Kaguvi Barracks (formerly Old Cranborne Barracks), but based in Masvingo, was later found dead in a garden in the area after allegedly shooting himself with his service gun, an AK 47 rifle.

He was reported to have visited his wife Evelyn Madawo (24) at her mother’s house around midnight armed with the rifle.

The two were on separation, with the wife living with her mother, Nomari Madawo (41).

Mlambo was on duty that night and fled the army barracks and headed to Manyame Park where he knocked the door and the wife opened.

Without saying anything, he shot her once in the head and she died on the spot.

After hearing the gunshot, the mother-in-law went to check and was also shot on the right ear.

Mlambo then fled the scene after the incident.

The mother-in-law was taken to a local hospital where she is reported to be in a critical condition.

Mlambo’s body was later recovered in a garden in Manyame Park after he also shot himself.

In February last year, a soldier allegedly fired about 20 shots with an AK47 rifle, killing his wife, her two siblings and injuring his 18-month-old son before shooting himself in a suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo.