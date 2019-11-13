Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A FILABUSI businessman lost US$20 660, R72 300 and $1 100 among other valuables to four men armed with pistols who stormed his home in a pre-dawn raid, police confirmed yesterday.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the incident occurred on Monday at around 2AM.

He said Mr Douglas Chitengo, who owns Spacebird Garage in Filabusi, was sleeping with his family when the gang, armed with three pistols, barged into his house.

“I can confirm that we recorded an armed robbery case which occurred in the low-density suburbs in Filabusi. Mr Douglas Chitengo was asleep in his home when four unidentified men who were armed with three pistols and an iron bar forcibly opened a sliding door and gained entry.

“They demanded cash and took US$20 660, R72 300, RTGS1 100 which was in a wardrobe. They also took eight cellphones, a laptop, groceries and children’s clothes and fled from the scene. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene,” Chief Insp Ndebele said.

He said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public that may have information on the identity of the suspects and their whereabouts to contact any nearest police station.

Chief Insp Ndebele also urged members of the public to desist from storing large sums of money in their homes.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from storing large sums of money in their homes as that puts them at risk of being attacked. This is especially so when it comes to business people who handle large sums of money as they become targets of robbers hence the need for them to be careful,” he said.

A source close to the investigations said Mr Chitengo was sleeping at home with his wife and two children when the suspects arrived.

The source said the gang held Mr Chitengo at gunpoint and ordered him to give them cash.

He said Mr Chitengo tried to resist but they threatened to shoot him and his family and he gave in to their demands and showed them the cash which was stashed in a wardrobe.

The source said after collecting the money, the suspects switched off the lights and locked Mr Chitengo and his family in the house and fled from the scene.

He said Mr Chitengo and his family were assisted by a neighbour. — @DubeMatutu