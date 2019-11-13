Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO will host the 35th edition of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Zimbabwe (ICPAZ) annual conference starting tomorrow where stakeholders will discuss a wide range of issues affecting the economy.

The two-day event will be held at a city hotel under the theme: “Enhancing economic transformation”.

According to organisers, delegates drawn from a diversity of sectors in the country will engage with the national leadership and experts on a range of topics.

Bulawayo Mayor Mr Solomon Mguni is also expected to attend.

ICPAZ president Mr Livingstone Churu will deliver the opening address with a panel discussion unpacking the role of accountants in a world of artificial intelligence, currency developments and the impact on financial reporting.

Among the speakers is executive director of Chiedza Leadership Development Centre and the International standards systems expert, Mr Sebastian Zuze, who will present a paper on how business can deliver extraordinary results in a volatile environment. — @pridesinstinctz