Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman has been struck and killed by lightning in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb, the third person reported to have died in the suburb due to a lightning strike since January this year.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at around 2PM near Caravan Police Base.

Chief Insp Simango said the woman, whose name was not released, was going home with two others when they were struck by lightning and they all fell to the ground.

The woman died on the spot and two of the people she had been with reported the matter to the police.

Police did not say where the three were coming from when the incident occurred.

“Circumstances are that at around 1400hours, the now deceased was accompanied back home by the informant and one other person. Upon arrival near caravan police base, they were struck by a bolt of lightning and they all fell to the ground,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said the woman died and the two survivors rushed and reported the matter at ZRP Cowdray Park Caravan Base.

Chief Insp Simango urged members of the public to observe laws of nature.

“We are appealing to members of the public to observe the laws of nature so as to spare lives, they must stay indoors during heavy rains especially those that come with a high magnitude of thunder and lightning,” she said.— @missngara