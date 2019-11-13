Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Matabeleland Under-13 cricket team finished second in the Heads of Independent Schools of Zimbabwe inter-provincial tournament at Lilfordia School in Harare at the weekend.

“We played well and a lot of the teams were balanced especially from Mashonaland West and Matabeleland.

‘‘They were fairly strong sides and at the end of the tournament, we were tied on points and went down to the net run rate” said team manager Thamsanqa Moyo.

He said some of the young players were selected to represent the country in the Momentum Cricket Week slated for December 7-11 in South Africa.

Liam Mudenda, the Matabeleland team captain, has been selected for the Zimbabwe Under-14 side to the Momentum Cricket Week.

Mudenda was voted best batsman at the Carmel Cricket Festival in 2016 and the Whitestone Cricket Festival in 2018.

He also won the same award for the Friendship Tournament in India, when he represented the Heath Streak Academy in August this year.