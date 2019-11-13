Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

The son of the late former Midlands governor and national hero Cephas Msipa, Cephas Mandlenkosi Msipa, faces civil imprisonment after failing to pay a debt of over US$62 000.

Drilling Resource Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd has filed a High Court application for the civil imprisonment of Msipa and Tonderai Cyclous Matsekwa, who was cited as the second defendant.

The company is seeking payment of US$62 646,64 plus interest since 2017.

The company gave him up to December 5 to pay. “You should then bring with you evidence of your financial position,” read the court papers.

“The Court will conduct an enquiry into your financial position and depending on the circumstances, it may not commit you to prison, but instead give you further time to pay the sum due or direct to pay it in instalments over a specified period.

“You are at liberty to approach the Plaintiff before the date of the hearing and to make an offer of settlement of the sum due.”

The court said it would be in Msipa’s own interest to prove his earnings and expenditure, among other things.

This is not the first time Msipa has been dragged to court.

In June this year, he was sued by a local mining company, N.R Barber (Pvt) Ltd for failing to settle a US$1,4 million debt.