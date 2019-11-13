Business Reporter

TELECOMS operator, NetOne, has introduced a new 50 percent bonus airtime promotion for its OneMoney subscribers in addition to “One Top-Up” that gives mobile subscribers discounted airtime.

It said the new promotion dubbed, “One Money 50% Bonus Airtime”, was meant to give value to clients despite an increase in tariffs within the industry.

“The promotion gives a whopping 50 percent discount to customers purchasing airtime with a value of 10 dollars and more, using the OneMoney platform.

“The bonus of 50 percent is redeemable as airtime for on-Net and off-Net calls, with a validity of 24 hours,” NetOne head public relations, Dr Eldrette Shereni, said.

The promotion will run for one month from 12 November 2019 to 12 December 2019. In its second quarter report, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, indicated that One Money grew by 7.3 percent from 312,223 active mobile subscriptions to 335,132. The gain represented 0.1 percent in overall market share.

“In addition, One Money’s new products expanded into the salary payments category to broaden revenue streams,” said NetOne.

“One Money recently stepped in to offer a solution to the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) through facilitation of advance salary payments for civil servants.

“The service is an addition to resolve the crisis resulting from a dispute between local banks and Paynet. Through their bulk payment platform, termed “OnePay”, which is a secure bulk payment service, any entity or company can process payments centrally to their OneMoney registered user.”

As a state-owned entity, NetOne said it was on a mission to transform and develop lives through communication solutions. OneMoney has created value for its customer base through a ZimSwitch-enabled debit card that has been embraced by the cashlite economy.

The debit card is strengthened by the ability to make interbank transfers to all banks on the ZimSwitch platform. One Money also allows for cardless merchant purchases without the need of one’s handset from integrated point of sale machines nationwide, a feature which has revolutionised and redefined the shopping experience.